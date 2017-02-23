Winter Storm Warning for Central and Northern Central Nebraska

It's snowing in western and northern Nebraska and snow is moving into the central part of the state. Snow is forecast to be in central and southwestern Custer County by 3 p.m.

Custer County is in a Winter Weather Warning from noon Thursday Feb. 23 to 6 p.m. Friday Feb. 24. This warning replaces the Advisory that was issued earlier. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will occur tonight. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected with the heaviest amounts north. Visibility will be as low as 1/4 mile in heavy snow. Blizzard conditions could develop locally in open areas tonight and Friday. North winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts will cause significant blowing and drifting snow. Travel will be very difficult to impossible especially tonight. Ranchers should take precautions to protect young livestock.

A Winter Weather Warning is also in effect until 6 p.m. CST/5 p.m. MST for the following counties in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Arthur, McPherson and Logan. Cities included in this warning are Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, and Stapleton.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will occur today and this evening in this warning area. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches are expected. The heaviest amounts will be along the Highway 20 corridor west of Ainsworth. Visibility will be 1/4 mile in heavy snow. Blizzard conditions could develop locally in open areas tonight and Friday. North winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts will cause significant blowing and drifting snow. Travel will be very difficult to impossible especially tonight. Ranchers should take precautions to protect young livestock.

A winter storm warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight and food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.