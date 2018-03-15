Winter Storm Warning for Cherry County and northwest pandhandle

The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a watch to a warning for parts of north and northwest Nebraska.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from midnight Central/11 p.m. Mountain Thursday (03/15/18) to 7 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Mountain for Sheridan and Cherry Counties in Nebraska including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Cody, Eli,

Merriman, and Kilgore. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected in the warning area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches in the Pine Ridge and ice accumulations of one tenth to 2 tenths of an inch are expected. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be dangerous and nearly impossible, including during the morning commute on Friday. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late tonight through late Friday night for the following Nebraska Counties Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt including the cities of Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, and Atkinson. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible in the watch area. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to a quarter inch are possible. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be dangerous and nearly impossible, including during the morning commute on Friday. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

THe NWS release a Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of western and north central Nebraska which includes the Warning and Watch areas. Included in the Haxardous Outlook are the following Nebraska counties: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier and Western Cherry.

A potent upper level low will track across the Central Plains tonight (03/15/18). Isolated thunderstorms may develop across southwestern Nebraska this evening. No severe storms are expected. Further north, freezing precipitation is expected to develop overnight across northwestern Nebraska. This will begin to changeover to all snow overnight. Light freezing precipitation may transition east into the remainder of north central Nebraska overnight.

Wintry precipitation will continue across north central Nebraska Friday. By Friday evening, total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches are expected in Cherry and Sheridan counties. Ice accumulations of 1 to 2 tenths of an inch are expected as well. East of Cherry county to Boyd and Holt counties, snow accumulations up to two inches along with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch are possible.

Accumulating snow will again be possible Sunday night into Monday as a second system crosses the area.