Winter Weather Advisory beginning early Jan. 24

According to the national weather service out of North Platte, tonight will be mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain likely possibly mixed with snow or sleet after midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. During the day light freezing rain is likely to fall, mixed with snow or sleet in the morning...then snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.