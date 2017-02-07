Winter Weather Advisory for north central Nebraska

A Winter System Will Move Across the Northern Sandhills and North Central Nebraska Tonight into Tomorrow Morning

A storm system will move across the Blackhills and into the Northern Sandhills and north central Nebraska this evening into Wednesday morning. Snow will develop across the Panhandle and spread east. Periods of moderate snowfall are possible. Snowfall amounts will be moderate with 3 to 5 inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible. Snow is expected to taper off by mid-day.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following countines in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Western Cherry-Including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

228 PM CST Tue Feb 7 2017 /128 PM MST Tue Feb 7 2017/

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ WEDNESDAY

* Timing...Expect snow to develop around 6 PM and then diminish around noon Wednesday.

* Precipitation Rates...The heaviest snowfall rates will occur between 6 PM this evening and midnight Wednesday.

* Snow Accumulations...Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected with locally higher amounts of 6 inches possible.

* Winds / Visibilities...Look for reduced visibilities at 1/2 miles or less at times.

* Impacts...Snow packed roads, wind chill readings near zero.

Precautionary/Preparedness actions...

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.