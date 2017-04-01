Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central Nebraska including Custer County

The National Weather Service office in North Platte has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective 9:56 a.m. CST Wed. Jan. 4, 2017.

The advisory is for the following counties in Nebraska: Garden, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Deuel, Keith and Lincoln. It includes the following cities: Oshkosh, Lewellen, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Brig Springs, Ogallala, Paxton and Porth Platte.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. CST /2 a.m. MST Thursday, Jan. 5.

* Snow will redevelop around midday, continuing into the evening hours.

* Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with isolated 4 inch amounts are expected.

* Wind will be less than 10 mph and no blowing snow is expected.

* IMPACTS: Snow will lead to slick spots on roadways, making travel hazardous today. Blowing snow is not expected to be a major factor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.