Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central Nebraska including Custer County

National Weather Service
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
North Platte, NE

The National Weather Service office in North Platte has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective 9:56 a.m. CST Wed. Jan. 4, 2017.

The advisory is for the following counties in Nebraska: Garden, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Deuel, Keith and Lincoln. It includes the following cities: Oshkosh, Lewellen, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Brig Springs, Ogallala, Paxton and Porth Platte.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. CST /2 a.m. MST Thursday, Jan. 5.

* Snow will redevelop around midday, continuing into the evening hours.

* Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with isolated 4 inch amounts are expected.

* Wind will be less than 10 mph and no blowing snow is expected.

* IMPACTS: Snow will lead to slick spots on roadways, making travel hazardous today. Blowing snow is not expected to be a major factor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

Category: