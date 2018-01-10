Winter weather advisory; Storm to bring high winds and up to four inches of snow

The National Weather Service (NWS) continues to issue information about the winter storm that is moving into Nebraska.

It is expected that rain will change to snow this evening (Wed. Jan. 10, 2018) and will continued through mid-morning Thursday for much of central Nebraska. Strong northwest winds 25-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be part of the storm. Total accumulations of snow are expected to be 1 to 4 inches. Heaviest amounts of snow will most likely be from Imperial to North Platte to Thedford to Springview where 2 to 4 inches are expected.

NWS reported Wednesday afternoon that the heaviest band of snow seems to have shifted slightly further east.

Hazards with the storm include snow and blowing snow tonight. Wet road surfaces will freeze through the evening.

Slick roads are likely as precipitation freezes on road surfaces. Blowiing snow with wind gusts to 45 mph will reduce visibilities making travel hazardous.

All of western and north central Nebraska will be affected.

Rain will change over to snow and spread east tonight continuing through mid-morning Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state of Nebraska.