Winter weather coming back to Central Nebraska

A Winter Storm warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday for the northern half of Nebraska.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system is continuing to organize over western Kansas and will move east across Kansas today, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Areas of freezing rain and sleet will develop over western Nebraska during the morning and change to snow through the morning and early afternoon. Periods of moderate to heavy snow is expected in the Sandhills this afternoon and evening. Snow is expected to taper off over north central Nebraska Wednesday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following Nebraska counties: Sheridan, Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Garfield, Wheeler, Grant, Thomas, Hooker, Blaine, Loup, McPherson, Logan and Custer,

Cities in the warning area include: Gordon, Rushville, valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainswoth, Bassett, Rose, O'Neill, Atkinson, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Cody, Eli, Merriman, Kilgore, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton and Broken Bow.

* TIMING: ...AREAS OF FREEZING PRECIPITATION WILL CHANGE OVER TO

ALL SNOW THROUGH LATE MORNING.

* PRECIPITATION RATES...THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES WILL OCCUR

BETWEEN NOON AND 6 PM.

* SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS...SOME LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE

POSSIBLE THIS MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 12 INCHES IN NORTHERN AREAS, 6 to 10 IN SOUTHERN AREA

* WINDS / VISIBILITIES...LOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN

VISIBILITY AS NORTHWEST WINDS INCREASE THROUGH THE DAY.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY HAZARDOUS TO IMPOSSIBLE. LOW

VISIBILITIES IN AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW...SLEET

AND ICE ARE OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. THIS WILL

MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. THE LATEST ROAD

CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY

CALLING 5 1 1.