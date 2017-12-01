Winter weather may return Sunday night, Monday

Winter weather is in the forecast for Sunday night into Monday. Snow could impact travel Monday from Ogallala to Valentine. The following is information from the National Weather Service (Friday, Dec. 1, 2017).

Weather Summary

A strong arctic cold front will track through western and north central Nebraska Sunday night. After Highs in the 60s Sunday, highs Monday will struggle to get out of the 30s.

Behind the exiting cold front, an upper level trough of low pressure will spread precipitation to portions of western and north central Nebraska late Sunday night into Monday.

Precipitation may change over to all snow on Monday, with the greatest threat for accumulating snow over the western Sandhills, the eastern Nebraska Panhandle and portions of north central Nebraska, or north of a line from Ogallala to Valentine.

Timing and Strength

Wintry precipitation is possible Monday.

Best chances for snow accumulation are north of a line from Ogallala to Valentine.

The onset of snow is possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning, with snow persisting throughout the day on Monday.

Forecast Confidence

Precipitation Type - moderate

Coverage area - moderate

Timing - moderate

Snow accumulation amounts - low

Wind - moderate

Impacts

Travel - Moderate. Snow and blowing snow could impact travel on Monday, especially north of a line from Ogallala to Valentine.

Visibilities - Moderate due to blowing snow potential.

Power - Low as snow will be fairly dry.

NWS North Platte will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.