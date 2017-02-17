Winter weather returning next week

The National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte says a winter storm may impact northern Nebraska next Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23-24. The forecast includes rain beginning Wednesday night and changing to snow Thursday. North winds 30 mph could gust as high as 45 mph.

NWS reports a slight northward shift in the system has been noted which would send the system into South Dakota, however NWS isn't ruling out a southward shift which could bring the storm further into Nebraska and possibly Kansas.