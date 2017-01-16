Winter weather tapering off, hazardous driving still possible

The mix of snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet is tapering off in Custer County, according to the National Weather Service, though hazardous driving conditions may still exist in some areas.

The Winter Weather Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

THe Weather Service is forecasting winds for the remainder of the day to be about 17 mph with some gusts up to 26 mph. There's a 70 percent chance of precipitation in the daylight hours with less than one inch accumulation forecasted. Overnight Monday winds will be 8-15 mph with some gusts as high as 22. There's a 30 percent chance of snow overnight with a low around 16.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 39 and a northwest wind 6-8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

At 3:45 p.m., temp at the Broken Bow Airport is 33 degrees with a windchill of 22