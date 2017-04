Weather permitting, work will begin on an asphalt overlay and flume replacement from RP 9+14 to RP 15+06 on US 91 April 26, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with an 11 foot width restriction. The work zone will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones and always buckle up.