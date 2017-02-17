Workshop for Yourself@50+ in Broken Bow

GROW Nebraska is pleased to announce that it is offering free Work for Yourself@50+ workshops.

AARP Foundation's Work for Yourself@50+ workshops help low- and moderate-income adults age 50+ gain the knowledge, support, and resources they need to make informed decisions and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment. The 90-minute workshop will walk participants through the Work for Yourself@50+ materials and connect them with local resources to help them reach their goals.

The next workshop will be Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 10:30 a.m .- 12:00 p.m. at the One Box Convention Center (2750 S. 27th Ave.) in Broken Bow.

The decision to start a business can be both exciting and daunting. Work for Yourself@50+ breaks the choices down for older adults in an approachable way through five steps:

* A careful consideration of the potential and perils of working for yourself

* Exercises to help develop the self-employment idea

* A realistic overview of what it takes to pursue a self-employment opportunity

* Guidance to help avoid pitfalls and scams

* Ways to find trustworthy support and services

To learn more about Work for Yourself@50+, please visit aarpfoundation.org/workforyourself