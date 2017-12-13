You’ve Inherited a farm/ranch...now what?

Anyone that owns farm or ranchland may want to participate in this seminar to give information and education about that ownership.

Learn management strategies for this asset by attending this seminar in North Platte Nebraska at the Lincoln Logan McPherson County Extension Center starting at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19.

Use this two and a half hour workshop to learn about: Am I keeping the farm, or selling it? How do I manage a farm? If leasing, what are key lease provisions? What legal considerations do I have with this decision? And, how do we manage family communications and expectations when other family is involved?

“I am contacted monthly from citizens who have had their parents pass away, and now they are managing a farm for the first time in their lives,” Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator and event speaker, said. “They may have even grown up there, but haven’t been around for 30 or 40 years, and need to understand that farming practices and management concepts have changed.”

Pre-registration is requested by prior to the event. Registration fee is $20 per person or $30 per couple. Contact Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator, 308-532-2683 or e-mail rsaner2@unl.edu to register.

The program is being provided by Allan Vyhnalek and Jim Jansen, Extension Educators from Nebraska Extension. They provide the farm land management education for eastern Nebraska.

For more information or assistance, please contact Randy Saner Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension in Lincoln Logan and McPherson Counties. Phone: 308-532-2683 or by e-mail rsaner2@unl.edu