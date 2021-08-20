Broken Bow High School held it's annual Fall Sports Kickoff at Kinkaider Brewing Company on August 19. Speaking at the event were the players and coaches of the Football, Volleyball, Cross Country, and Girls Golf Teams.
The Broken Bow Football Team is coming off a season where they finished with a 4-5 record, but closed the season out on a 4-1 run. This included a 28-12 victory over a rated Cozad group at the time of their meeting.
BB Football Coach Carlie Wells said he is impressed the strides his team made over the summer. One of the things that has impressed him the most is the shape his team is in.
"I can just see how much our kids have improved in the way our kids from a year ago to now," Wells said. "Now their fast and it's made a difference. They are strong enough, fast enough, and now they move their bodies in a hurry."
The volleyball team made it to the state tournament for the second time in two years last year. They look to make thr
