Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 57F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.