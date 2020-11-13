Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 59F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.