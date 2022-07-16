Chew on This!
Where’s your God Courage?
By KELLI LOOS
Contributing Correspondent
In my maiden voyage in the editorial aspect of the Custer County Chief, I am going to dive in headfirst with a topic I am pretty passionate about - our children. I’ve often been the lone parent at many school board meetings. People like to complain a lot but very few really have what it takes to stand up and make change happen. Hopefully that tide is turning.
Momma Bears all across this nation are stepping up and fighting for safety, wellbeing and education of their kids in elections (think Virginia) and at school board meetings. People are tired of the sexually inappropriate agendas that are being forced upon our students, our schools, our communities, our churches and our culture as a whole. They finally found their God Courage. I am stealing the phrase God Courage from my friend Kevin Jenkins of New Jersey who recently spoke at the Faith, Family and Freedom Rally at the base of Mt. Rushmore on Independence Day because it is so spot on.
My first question is this: Why has it taken so long? This isn’t the first we’ve seen of these attempts to indoctrinate kids into beliefs that most Americans just don’t share but very few have been brave enough to take a stand. Fortunately, that tide seems to be turning.
My second question is this: Where are all the Christians that claim to love God, believe the Bible and truly believe this madness should stop? Where is church leadership in setting the tone for addressing these serious issues of immorality? For far too long we have been beat down with the “separation of church and state” argument which doesn’t even mean what most people think it does. It does NOT say we can’t post the 10 Commandments in a government building or that our religious beliefs can’t play a role in the decisions we make in governance, in fact it is just the opposite. It states that our government can not dictate our religion.
Knowing that, are you willing to stand up for what is right? Do we not have the support of our fellow believers when we take on these battles of “right” vs “wrong” and attempt to stop the moral decay of the society we have allowed to develop all around us?
For the spring semester, I led my youth group through a deep dive into the Ten Commandments. If you can’t name them, I would encourage you to look them up. It’s pretty hard to live by them if you don’t know what they are. We discussed one each week and really looked at how much more extensive the intent was than just the face value of the commandment. For example; Thou shall not steal doesn’t just involve theft of a car or bank robbery but stealing someone’s joy or taking credit for something that you didn’t do. At the end of each lesson, we discussed what our schools, community and world would look like if everyone would just follow these ten simple rules. Let that image sink in for a minute.
It’s time for every God fearing believer to get off their hands, get off the fence, find their God Courage and take a stand against the evil in this world. We MUST fight for our beliefs and morals and not be intimidated by the vocal minority.
Not only do we have strength in numbers but we’ve got a roadmap for success that’s decades old and written by the Master. We need to lead the unbelievers simply by sharing the virtues of the Golden Rule and the benefits of living life with the Ten Commandments as our roadmap.
Stand up with your friends and your families and help your churches, school boards and community organizations find the strength to do what they know is right and let’s return this country to the Land of the Free because we can be Brave!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.