‘Backyard Farmer’ premieres April 5 on NET

“Backyard Farmer” – a perennial favorite for more than 65 years – returns at 7 p.m. CT, Thursday, April 5, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations.

The popular lawn and garden television series dedicated to helping viewers find solutions to their lawn and garden questions will start out the season focused on its four disciplines: insects, turf, disease and general landscape.

Experts will take an in-depth look at how landscapes, yards and gardens fared during winter’s cold conditions and how well insects and diseases may have survived. Ken Dewey, regional climatologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will discuss expectations for this growing season’s weather on the April 5 show.

Kim Todd, Nebraska Extension landscape horticulture specialist, returns as the show host with other Nebraska Extension experts joining the panel.

The format of answering viewer questions remains a cornerstone of the program. To submit a question for the experts, viewers should visit byf.unl.edu.

Television remotes planned for the season include: Harmon Park in Kearney (taped June 3 at 1 p.m. CT to air June 7) and the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island (taped Aug. 29 to air Aug. 30). Viewers from the area are invited to be part of the television audience during the live taping at these locations.

The “Backyard Farmer” Facebook page features announcements and other garden information. In addition, past features and episodes are available for viewing on the program’s YouTube channel.

The longest-running, locally-produced television series in the nation, “Backyard Farmer” airs Thursdays on NET through Sept. 13. “Backyard Farmer” repeats Saturdays at 10 a.m. CT on NET and Sundays at 2 p.m. CT and Mondays at 5 p.m. CT on NET Create.

The series is a co-production of NET and Nebraska Extension. It is supported in part by AseraCare Hospice, Campbell’s Nurseries and Garden Center, Nebraska Arborists Association, Nebraska Nursery and Landscape Association and Nebraska811.