12th Annual Mid-Plains Area All Star Game

Michael Douty

Jun. 04, 2018 Men's Basketball

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball have announced the rosters for the 12 th Annual Mid-Plains Area Basketball All-Star Games, which will be held Friday, June 8 at the McDonald - Belton Gymnasium on the South Campus of North Platte Community College.



The Girl's Gold team consists of Emily Arnold from Amherst; Shaley Petersen from Bayard; Kati Moore from Cambridge; Payje Misegadis from Creek Valley; Sydney Wolken from Hershey; Ashlynn Schmaderer from Kearney Catholic; Grace Koubek from Maywood/Hayes Center; Hope Stone and Rachel Lashley from Medicine Valley; Sami Mauch from North Platte; Cassi Bose from Southern Valley; and Bailee Fear from Sutherland. Missy Koenen from Creek Valley and Michael Jorgenson from Hershey will be coaching the Girl's Gold team



On the Girl's Black team, it consists of Madison Christophersen from Brady; Samantha Schmid from Creek Valley; Jasmine Youngquist from Hitchcock County; Haylee Evans and Mari Farr from Medicine Valley; Janessa Madsen from Minden; Katy Hansen and Kyilee Elsten from North Platte; Maggie Earl from Perkins County; Hannah Higgins from Sandhills/Thedford ;and Ansley Wood and Hannah Nelson from Wallace. The Girl's Black team will be coached by Michael Buchanan from Wallace and Derek Bantam from Medicine Valley.



The Boy's Gold team consists of Colton Lovitt from Brady; Mason McMeen from Broken Bow; Paul White from Maywood/Hayes Center; Hunter Potthoff from McCook; Luke Christen from Mullen; Christian Ramos and Zavion Mitchell from North Platte; Dawson Helmer, Ryan Fox, and Treyton Hebblethwaite from Paxton; and Tyler Heiss from St. Pat's. Jimmie Pack from North Platte High School will be coaching the Boy's Gold Team.