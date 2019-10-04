16 year old from Arcadia killed in crash east of Westerville

A 16-year-old from Arcadia died in a one vehicle accident east of Westerville.

At approximately 8 a.m. today (Friday, Oct. 4, 2019), a Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Highway 70 approximately three miles east of Westerville when it crossed the eastbound lane, went into the south ditch, and rolled.

The driver, Brandon Cheek, 16, of Arcadia, Neb., was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. A seat belt was not in use during the crash.