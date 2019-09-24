2019 State Fair results for Custer County 4-H

Caeden Arnold, Callaway: Blue Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit II - Lighting Display or Exhibit Print; Blue Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit II - Digitally Altered Display or Print.

Addison Bailey, Callaway:Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle - Beginning Fashion Accessory.

Jocelyn Bailey, Callaway: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle - Embellished Garment with Original Design.

Jaden Baker-Welch, Callaway:Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Community Service Activity; Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Baking with Whole Grain.

Emmalee Bartak, Merna: Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Food Preservation - Baked Item Made with Frozen Produce.

Trey Berghorst, Berwyn:Blue Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Horticulture - Slicing Cucumbers; White Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Horticulture - Rhubarb

Alex Berghorst, Berwyn: White Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Horticulture - Rhubarb

Maggie Birkel, Callaway:Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Fashion Show - Shopping In Style Purchased Outfit and Written Report; Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 401 - Foam Cake; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle - Beginning Fashion Accessory; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Accessory-Outdoor Living.

Aubrie Birkel, Callaway:Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Upcycled Garment; Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Bottom; Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H

Shopping in Style - Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13; Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 301 - Specialty Rolls.

Corin Bryan, Oconto: Purple Ribbon for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Taxidermy - Tanned Hides or Taxidermy.

Mackenzie Burnett, Oconto: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Safety - First Aid Kit.

Anslee Campbell, Broken Bow: Green Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Communications & Expressive Arts Special Awards - Photography Selected for CASNR and Extension Dean’s Office; Purple Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit II - Composition Display/Exhibit Print; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Sketchbook Crossroads - Home Accessory using Batik; Red Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit II - Lighting Display or Exhibit Print.

Grace Cantrell, Anselmo: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 301 - White Bread; Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 301 - Whole Wheat or Mixed Grain Bread; Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Food Preservation - Dried Fruits; Blue Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Horticulture - Jalapeno Peppers; Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 401 - Candy.

Jaide Chandler, Anselmo: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Food Preservation - 3 Jar Jelled Exhibit - Unit 3; Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H General Foods - Cooking Basics Recipie File; Blue Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Horticulture - Green Summer Squash; Purple Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Foliage Potted Plant.

Brandi Coons, Callaway: Red Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Sketchbook Crossroads - Original Ink Drawing.

Kathryn Folkers, Sargent: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Romper or Jumpsuit; Red Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Food Preservation - 1 Jar Pickled Exhibit - Unit 3.

Kalie Glendy, Broken Bow: Red Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit III - Digitally Altered Print.

Shay Herman, Broken Bow: Red Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Foliage Potted Plant

Jacob Hoblyn-Bittner, Mason City: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Creative Mixes; Purple Ribbon for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Conservation & Wildlife - Wildlife Arts; Red Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Any other annual or biennial; Red Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Marigold.

Chancey Hoblyn-Bittner, Mason City: Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Food Preservation - 1 Jar Jelled Exhibit - Unit 3; Red Ribbon for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Entomology - Macrophotography.

Jamie Johnson, Arnold: Blue Ribbon for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Conservation & Wildlife - Wildlife Values Scrapbook.

Justin Johnson, Broken Bow: Purple Ribbon for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Conservation & Wildlife - Wildlife Diorama.

Nolan Johnson, Broken Bow: Purple Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Electricity - Electrical Display/Item.

Michael Johnson, Arnold: Red Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Horticulture - Jalapeno Peppers.

Lilly Jonas, Ansley: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Romper or Jumpsuit; Red Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Biscuits or Scones.

Maysa Jones, Berwyn: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Portfolio Pathways - Original Acrylic Painting; Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Human Development - Activity with a Younger Child; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Accessory-3D (string art, wreath, etc.); Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Portfolio Pathways - Original Watercolor Painting; Red Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Human Development - Creative Arts.

Kooper Keefe, Sargent: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Coffee Cake.

Asher Kennedy, Pleasanton: Purple Ribbon for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Conservation & Wildlife - Fish Display.

Teagan Kennel, Cambridge: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Fashion Show - Constructed STEAM Clothing 3 Garment.

Quinlyn Kennel, Cambridge: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 301 - White Bread.

Lucy Kimball, Callaway: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Furniture-Wood Opaque Finish.

Elissa Kipp, Sargent: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Non-Tradiitonal Baked Product.

Eve Kipp, Sargent: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Accessory-Original Floral Design.

Samuel McMillan, Milburn: Blue Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Range Management - Special Study Board.

BaiLee McMillan, Milburn: Purple Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Veterinary Science - Veterinary Science Large Animal Display.

Brianna Mowrey, Broken Bow: Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 401 - Foam Cake

Darla Nichols, Miller: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Fashion Show - Constructed STEAM Clothing 3 Garment; Blue Ribbon for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Conservation & Wildlife - Mammal Display; Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 301 - Specialty Bread; Blue Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Horticulture-Special Garden Project - Special Garden Project; Red Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 3- A Stitch Further - Upcycled Garment; White Ribbon for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Conservation & Wildlife - Wildlife Arts.

Annabelle Nichols, Miller: Blue Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Woodworking - Woodworking Article - Nailing it Together

Karla Nichols, Miller: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle - Original Designed Fabric- Yardage; Red Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Woodworking - Woodworking Article - Nailing it Together

Graycee Oeltjen, Broken Bow: Blue Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit III - Digitally Altered Print.

Kelsey Ogle, Broken Bow: Green Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Communications & Expressive Arts Special Awards - Photography Selected for CASNR and Extension Dean’s Office; Purple Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit II - Theme Print - Beautiful Nebraska.

Emma Olson, Sargent: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Quilt Quest - Level II Quilted Exhibit-Large; Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Textile Clothing Accessory; Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Two Piece Outfit; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Accessory-Textile-3D; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Top: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Bottom; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Dress.

Katie Olson, Sargent: Green Ribbon for 4H Design Gallery - 4H Design Gallery - Item Selected for 4-H Design Gallery; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Fashion Show - Constructed STEAM Clothing 3 Garment; Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 401 - Specialty Pastry; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 3- A Stitch Further - Dress or Formal; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 3- A Stitch Further - Pants or Shorts Combination; Rainbow Recognition for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 3- A Stitch Further - Coat, Blazer Suit Jacket or Outerwear.

Emersyn Palmer, Mason City: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Creative Mixes; Red Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Fairy or Miniature Garden.

Emmett Palmer, Mason City: Blue Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Desert Garden;.

McKenna Palmer, Mason City: Red Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Quilt Quest - Level II Quilted Exhibit-Medium.

Hannah Pearson, Oconto: Blue Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: General Classes - Senior Beef Showmanship; Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 3- A Stitch Further - Romper or Jumpsuit; Purple Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: Hereford & Polled Hereford Breeding Beef - Hereford Yearling Heifers Cavled May/June 2018; Purple Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: Hereford & Polled Hereford Breeding Beef - Hereford Yearling Heifers Cavled May/June 2018; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Sketchbook Crossroads - Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing.

Savanah Peterson, Ansley: Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 401 - Family Food Tradition.

Kaitlyn Pflaster, Oconto: Purple Ribbon for 4H Citizenship & Civic Education - 4H Heritage - Level II: Advanced - Special Events Scrapbook.

Kinsey Pflaster, Oconto: Purple Ribbon for 4H Citizenship & Civic Education - 4H Heritage - Level I: Beginning - Special Events Scrapbook; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 3- A Stitch Further - Romper or Jumpsuit.

Halie Racicky, Mason City: Blue Ribbon for 4H Dairy Judging Contest - 4-H Dairy Judging Contest - Individual Contestant Intermediate (10-13 years old on Jan 1 current year.)

Chase Racicky, Mason City: Purple Ribbon for 4H Dairy Judging Contest - 4-H Dairy Judging Contest - Individual Contestant Senior (14-18 years old on Jan 1 current year.)

Faith Rehbein, Hazard: Blue Ribbon for 4H Citizenship & Civic Education - 4H Heritage - Level I: Beginning - Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit; Blue Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Horticulture-Special Garden Project - Special Garden Project; Purple Ribbon for 4H Citizenship & Civic Education - 4H Leadership and Citizenship - Service Items; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Furniture-Outdoor Living; Red Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit II - Theme Print - Beautiful Nebraska.

Joslyn Reiff, Callaway: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Lined or Unlined Jacket; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle - Item Contructed from Original Designed Fabric; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home; Rainbow Recognition for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Human Development - Language and Literacy Development.

Eli Rogers, Dunning: Purple Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Welding - Welding Article.

Reagan Ross, Callaway: Blue Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: General Classes - Senior Beef Showmanship; Purple Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: Market Beef - Crossbred Steers; Red Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: Mainetainer Breeding Beef - Mainetainer Yearling Heifers Calved March/April 2018

Taylor Ross, Callaway: Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Coffee Cake.

Chelsea Royle, Broken Bow: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Dress.

Katelynn Royle, Broken Bow: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Lined or Unlined Jacket.

Ashlyn Schauda, Broken Bow: Blue Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Aerospace - Rocket - Skill Level 2; Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle - Wearable Technology Accessory; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing: Beyond The Needle - Embellished Garment with Original Design

Lindsay Schauda, Broken Bow: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Healthy Baked Product.

LoReena Schauda, Milburn: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Top; Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Skirt

Rylee Schmidt, Anselmo: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 301 - Shortened Cake; Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Loaf Quick Bread.

Keelyn Shea, Broken Bow: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Dress; Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Food Preservation - 1 Jar Tomato Exhibit - Unit 3.

TyLee Smith, Arnold: Blue Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Horticulture - Snap Beans.

Rayelee Smith, Broken Bow: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 3- A Stitch Further - Alter/Desing Your Pattern.

Ryker Staab, Broken Bow: Purple Ribbon for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Shooting Sports - Shooting Aid or Accessory.

Owen Stallbaumer, Oconto: Blue Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: General Classes - Senior Beef Showmanship; Purple Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: Market Beef - Crossbred Steers; Purple Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: Commercial Breeding Beef - Commercial Breeding Heifers Calved January/February 2018.

Abby Stallbaumer, Oconto: Purple Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: Chianina Breeding Beef - Chianina Heifer Cavles Cavled September/October 2018; Purple Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: General Classes - Intermediate Beef Showmanship.

Addison Stump, Broken Bow: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Accessory-Original Made from Wood; Purple Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Loaf Quick Bread.

Aubree Stutzman, Arnold: Blue Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing - Upcycled Garment; Red Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit II - Lighting Display or Exhibit Print.

Caleb Sughayar, Broken Bow: Purple Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Aerospace - Wooden Fin Rocket - Skill Level 2.

Emma Taylor, Broken Bow: Blue Ribbon for 4H Communications & Expressive Arts - 4H Photography Unit II - Theme Print - Beautiful Nebraska; Blue Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Petunia.

Carsen Vincent, Sargent: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Fire Safety - Fire Prevention Poster; Purple Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Desert Garden; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Design Decision - Accessory-2D; Red Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Foliage Potted Plant.

Tristin Welch, Callaway: Rainbow Recognition for 4H Environmental & Earth Sciences - 4H Conservation & Wildlife - Fish Display.

Haley Wells, Broken Bow: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H STEAM Clothing 3- A Stitch Further - Dress or Formal.

Abigail Wiiest, Broken Bow: Red Ribbon for 4H Citizenship & Civic Education - 4H Heritage - Level I: Beginning - Family Genealogy/History Notebook; Red Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Aerospace - Rocket - Skill Level 3.

Caleb Wiiest, Broken Bow: Red Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Aerospace - Rocket - Skill Level 2.

Ava Williams, Broken Bow: Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Quilt Quest - Level II Quilted Exhibit-Large; Purple Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Woodworking - Woodworking Article - Nailing it Together.

Peyton Williams, Merna: Red Ribbon for 4H Plants - 4H Floriculture - Any other annual or biennial; White Ribbon for 4H Science & Technology - 4H Aerospace - Rocket - Skill Level 2.

Atlynn Witthuhn, Callaway: Blue Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: Market Beef - Hereford Steers; Blue Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: General Classes - Senior Beef Showmanship; Purple Ribbon for 4H Beef - 4H Beef: Market Beef - Market Heifers; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Heirloom Treasures Family Keepsakes - Cleaned Restored Heirloom Accessory or Furniture.

Kaygan Witthuhn, Callaway: Blue Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Healthy Baked Product; Purple Ribbon for 4H Consumer & Family Science - 4H Shopping in Style - Best Buy for Your Buck Ages 10-13.

Kelynn Witthuhn, Callaway: Red Ribbon for 4H Healthy Lifestyle Education - 4H Cooking 201 - Biscuits or Scones.

State Fair Dog Show, Sept. 7, 2019

Abigail Wiiest and Lily

Obedience Graduate Novice: Grand Champion and Purple Ribbon

Rally Level 1: Purple Ribbon

Agility Level 3: Reserve Grand Champion and Purple Ribbon

Abigail Wiiest and Blue

Obedience Beginning Novice C: White Ribbon

Senior Showmanship: Purple Ribbon

Agility Level 2: Blue Ribbon

Abigail Wiiest:

Skillathon Senior: Grand Champion and Purple Ribbon, Overall First Place.

Mahaya Jones and Dixie

Obedience Beginning Novice A: Grand Champion and Purple Ribbon

Intermediate Showmanship: Purple Ribbon

Mahaya Jones: Skillathon Intermediate: Grand Champion and Purple Ribbon

Shayla Staab and Zira

Intermediate Showmanship: 3rd place and Purple Ribbon

Obedience Beginning Novice C: Red Ribbon

Rally Beginning: Purple Ribbon

Agility Level 1:Grand Champion and Purple Ribbon

Teagan Kennel and Flynn

Obedience Beginning Novice B: White Ribbon

Teagan Kennel and Casanova

Obedience Novice B: Blue Ribbon

Senior Showmanship: 3rd Place and Purple Ribbon

Agility Level 2: Purple Ribbon

Kinsey Evans and Gracie

Obedience Graduate Novice: White Ribbon

Rally Beginning: Purple Ribbon

Senior Showmanship: Purple Ribbon and call back

Agility Level 3: Blue Ribbon

Kacee Evans and Trey

Obedience Beginning Novice B: Red Ribbon Intermediate Showmanship: Purple Ribbon Agility Level 2: Purple Ribbon

Jacob Cheek and Lilly

Intermediate Showmanship: Purple Ribbon Obedience Graduate Novice: Red Ribbon Rally Level 1: Purple Ribbon

Agility Level 4: Grand Champion and Purple Ribbon

Jacob Cheek and Charlie

Obedience Beginning Novice B: Purple Ribbon

Rally Beginning: Blue Ribbon

Agility Level 2: Purple Ribbon

Jacob Cheek: Skillathon Intermediate: Red Ribbon

Megan Cheek and Rose

Intermediate Showmanship: Blue Ribbon Obedience Beginning Novice B: Blue Ribbon Rally Beginning: Purple Ribbon

Agility Level 2: Purple Ribbon

Megan Cheek: Skillathon Intermediate: Blue Ribbon