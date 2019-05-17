2019's Salute to Beef Producers in this week's Chief!
Check out the Custer County Chief's 2019 Salute to Beef Producers in the May 23, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief!
The special publication includes articles and photos on
- The Nebraska Cattlemen's new headquarters in Lincoln and some history on the organization, too.
- The impact a beef sale has on a local economy, the economic impact of having a sale in a small town.
- Beef! It's what's for dinner. Area restaurants talk beef and gives some tips on beef preparation.
- What do they do at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory? A look at the activity on the ranch near Whitman.
- Making a Top Breeder's List - John Ridder of the Ridder Hereford Ranch talks breeding.
- Go get the cows! A Sandhills rancher, Riley Licking, trains dogs to move his cattle.
