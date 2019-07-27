4-H and FFA Livestock Auction this evening at 7 p.m.

The 2019 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction for the Custer County Fair begins at 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

The order is Beef - Swine - Sheep -Goats.

Champions sell at 7 p.m.

The sale takes place in Bldg 10, the covered show arena at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow, Neb.

According to Troy Walz, UNL Extension Agent with Custer County, there will be 78 beef, 107 swine, 18 sheep and 10 goats at the auction.