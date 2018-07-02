4.1M earthquakes shake ground in Central Nebraska

At least four earthquakes in central Nebraska were recorded by the United State Geological Society (USGS) since Friday.

A 4.1M earthquake was recorded at 11:20 p.m.CDT 35 km (21.75 miles ) ESE of Stapleton Friday June 29, 2018.

At least three earthquakes were recorded early Saturday morning.

At 2:49 a.m. July 1, a 2.7M quake was recorded 33 km (20.5 miles) ESE of Stapleton.

Just over twenty minutes later, at 3:12 a.m., a 3.7M was recorded 34 km (21 miles) ESE of Stapleton and at 3:41 a.m, a 4.1M was recorded 38 km (23.6 miles) west of Broken Bow.

According to data from the USGS, the first quake was felt as far away as McCook and south of Kearney. The last quake was felt as far away as Grand Island.