Accumulating snow possible Saturday afternoon (March 31, 2018)

Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning from west central into southwestern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is confident in the timing and location, however, snowfall accumulations, which are thought to be up to four inches in some parts of southwestern Nebraska, could change over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Snow will develop across west central Nebraska Saturday evening and spread to the east southeast into southwestern Nebraska overnight. Snow is expected to end Sunday morning.

There should be low to moderate impact on travel. Accumulating snow may make roadways slick, especially Sunday morning.

There is also low to moderate risk to newborn and at-risk livestock. Accumulating snow and wet conditions could be hazardous to newborn livestock.