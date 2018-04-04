Accumulating snow returning to forecast for central Nebraska, Sandhills

Two fast moving weather systems will bring additional snow fall and colder temperatures to parts of Nebraska starting Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte.

With the first system, higher snow fall accumulations will be seen across the northwest Sandhills Thursday night through Friday for up to 5 inches of new snowfall across the northwest Sandhills.

Thursday evening rain develops mixes with snow across the northwest by 9 p.m .then transitions to all snow by midnight. Friday all snow that tapers to flurries in the afternoon before ending. Snow accumulations will be highest from midnight Thursday through noon Friday with up to 5 inches of snow over the northwest Sandhills.

There will be low to moderate impact on travel. Conditions of roadways could deteriorate as a mix of rain and snow will transition to all snow creating a layer of ice on roadways and walkways before turning to all snow overnight into Friday.

There is moderate to high risk for newborn or other at-risk livestock. Temperatures will fall and remain below freezing on Friday with wind gusts to 25 mph possible.

There is risk to vegetation. New growth and and sensitive flowers could be damaged in the freezing temperatures. Hail could damage crops.

The second system arrives Saturday night and exits Sunday afternoon. The forecast for precipitation types and amounts in the second system are still being determined.