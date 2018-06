Broken Bow hosted Holdrege at Paul Brown Field June 13. The Broken Bow Juniors won 15-6 in 5 innings and the Seniors beat Holdrege 10-2. The next night Broken Bow hosted Gothenburg. The Juniors won in the 7th inning 7-6 and the Seniors lost to Gothenburg 8-5 after Gothenburg jumped out to a 5-0 lead.