The Custer County Invite was at the Broken Bow High School May 3. Some of Broken Bow's athletes competed along with Anselmo-Merna, Ansley/Litchfield and Twin Loup. The field events started at 9:30 a.m. followed by the running events at 12:00 p.m. After the girls 3200m Relay the meet was delayed due to lightning and rain.