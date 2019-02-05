Action Shots From the MNAC Wrestling Meet

The MNAC Wrestling tournament took place at Dunning Feb. 1. Mullen took the MNAC championship with 148.5 points followed by Twin Loup in second with 82.5 points, Ansley/Litchfield in third with 79.5, Anselmo-Merna in fourth with 55.5, South Loup in fifth with 55.0, Sandhills/Thedford in sixth with 49.0, Hyannis in seventh with 44.0, Brady in eigth with 36.0 and Stapleton in ninth with 21.0 points.