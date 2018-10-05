Action Shots from our local athletes at the 2018 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships

We had several local track and field athletes head down to Omaha this past weekend to compete in the 2018 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke. Only one of those athletes, Justin Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield, brought home the gold this year. Justin won the gold in the 300m Hurdles in Class D with a time of 40.87. Justin also earned a 5th place medal in the 110m Hurdles with a time of 16.00. There was one athlete and two relay teams that brought home silver this past weekend. Freshman Jadeyn Bubak of South Loup won the silver in Class C in the 100m with a time of 12.72. Maddie Moran of Johnson County Central placed first with a time of 12.47. The Sandhills/Thedford girls 400m Relay team made up of Brayden Rhoades, Johannah Christie, Marlee Taylor and Carlie Collier also brought home silver with a time of 52.19. The Twin Loup boys 1600m Relay team made up of Colby Coons, Hunter Kraus, Cooper Coons and Alex Horky brought home silver with a time of 3:36.19 in Class D.

There were 7 bronze medals brought home by our local athletes from Omaha. Nolan Baker of Arcadia/Loup City placed 3rd in Triple Jump in Class C with a jump of 44’6 1/2”. Jadeyn Bubak of South Loup placed 3rd in the 200m in Class C with a time of 26.13. Sarah Lewis of Ansley/Litchfield placed 3rd in the 100m Hurdles with a time of 15.62 and 3rd in the 300m Hurdles with a time of 46.38 in Class D. Tell Spies of Mullen placed 3rd in the Shot Put in Class D with a throw of 50’0”. Alex Horky of Twin Loup placed 3rd in the Pole Vault in Class D with a vault of 13’0”. The Mullen boys 1600m Relay team made up of Justin Wiens, Luke Christen, Brendon Walker and Lane Edis placed 3rd with a time of 3:36.46 in Class D. Our local athletes brought home another 26 medals ranging from 4th thru 8th place at state. There were thirteen athletes that brought more than one medal home from state with them. Carlie Collier of Sandhills/Thedford led the way by earning 4 medals in Class D. Carlie placed 2nd in the 400m Relay, 5th in the 100m, 5th in the 200m and 6th in the 400m. Johanna Christie of Sandhills/Thedford earned 3 medals in Class D. She placed 2nd in the 400m Relay, 5th in High Jump and 8th in the 800m. Lane Edis of Mullen earned 3 medals in Class D. Lane placed 3rd in the 1600m Relay, 4th in High Jump and 5th in Long Jump. Luke Christen earned 3 medals in Class D. Luke placed 3rd in the 1600m Relay, 4th in the 800m and 6th in the 1600m. Alex Horky of Twin Loup earned 3 medals in Class D. Alex placed 2nd in the 1600m Relay, Tied for 3rd in Pole Vault and 5th in the 3200m Relay. Nolan Baker of Arcadia/Loup City earned 2 medals in Class C. Nolan placed 3rd in Triple Jump and 4th in Long Jump. Kalen Dockweiler earned 2 medals in Class C. Kalen placed 4th in the 800m and 5th in the 1600m Relay. Jadeyn Bubak of South Loup earned 2 medals in Class C. Jadeyn placed 2nd in the 100m and 3rd in the 200m. Chris Paitz of Ansley/Litchfield earned 2 medals in Class D. Chris placed 4th in the 110m Hurdles and 8th in the 300m Hurdles. Justin Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield earned 2 medals in class D. Justin placed 1st in the 300m Hurdles and 5th in the 110m Hurdles. Alyssa Baiuley of Ansley/Litchfield earned 2 medals in Class D. Alyssa placed 4th in High Jump and 4th in Triple Jump. Sarah Lewis of Ansley/Litchfield earned 2 medals in Class D. Sarah placed 3rd in the 100m Hurdles and 3rd in the 300m Hurdles. Samantha Moore of Mullen erned 2 medals in Class D. Samantha placed 5th in the 100m Hurdles and 4th in the 1600m Relay. All Photos by Deb Hostick and Tim Conover