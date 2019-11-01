Action Shots of Our Local Cross Country Athletes at State
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Friday, November 1, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
The State Cross Country meet was at the Kearney Country Club Oct. 25. In Class C the Broken Bow boys qualified as a team. In Class D Boys Trevor Kuncl and Hayden Jennings of Mullen and Collin Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield qualified. In Class D Girls Molly Paxton of Mullen, Colleen Fulton of Arcadia/Loup City and Harley Myers of Ansley/Litchfield qualified. Molly Paxton of Mullen earned a 13th place medal with a personal best time of 20:35.5.
