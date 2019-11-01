Action Shots of Our Local Cross Country Athletes at State

The State Cross Country meet was at the Kearney Country Club Oct. 25. In Class C the Broken Bow boys qualified as a team. In Class D Boys Trevor Kuncl and Hayden Jennings of Mullen and Collin Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield qualified. In Class D Girls Molly Paxton of Mullen, Colleen Fulton of Arcadia/Loup City and Harley Myers of Ansley/Litchfield qualified. Molly Paxton of Mullen earned a 13th place medal with a personal best time of 20:35.5.