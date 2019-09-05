Adams Land and Cattle recognized by Nebraska Bankers Association

The Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA) recognized brothers Bill Adams and Jerry Adams, of Adams Land & Cattle, LLC, with the 2019 NBA Agri-business Recognition award for their outstanding service to agriculture. The award was presented during the NBA's Fall Agri-business Conference, held Sept. 5-6 at The Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln.

Operating under the current leadership of Bill Adams and Jerry Adams, the company stands as the largest cattle research and development facility in the world and is on the leading edge of cattle and crop production. Bill and Jerry are the two major principals of Adams Land & Cattle with Bill currently serving as chairman of the board, and Jerry as company CEO.

Adams Land & Cattle currently involves three feedlots in Nebraska with approximately 130,000 head, and nearly 100,000 head in more than 100 backgrounding locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Adams Land & Cattle provides careers and economic stability for approximately 160 employees and remains focused on quality, efficiency and maintaining a team of hardworking, dedicated and innovative employees. The tradition of family and community is reflected through the company as many second and third generation employees contribute to the company's growth and success.

Adams Land and Cattle and its employees have a vested interest in the community and their values go past the workplace. The company is a strong supporter of 4-H, FFA, Custer County Foundation, youth AQA training, Bloodmobile, Adopt-A-Highway, Broken Bow Citywide Clean-Up and a college scholarship program. They have also been involved as the Broken Bow third-grade business partner for more than 25 years in which the company sponsors newspapers in education, t-shirts, an annual tour and a classroom teaching module. These education efforts have recently been extended to other third grade classrooms in Custer County.