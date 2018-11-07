Additional school board numbers for Custer County
The first number is the number of vote, the second number is the percentage.
Numbers are unofficial
Anselmo-Merna Dist 15
Alan Jacquot . . . . . . . . . 194 15.63
Mark Christen . . . . . . . . . 343 27.64
Tom McMillan . . . . . . . . . 393 31.67
Kyle Cantrell . . . . . . . . . 300 24.17
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 11 .89
Ansley Dist 44
Rod Amsberry . . . . . . . . . 345 35.71
Danielle Ostrand . . . . . . . . 299 30.95
Derek J. Clay . . . . . . . . . 312 32.30
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 10 1.04
Sargent Dist 84
Loyd Pointer . . . . . . . . . 245 22.13
Martin Riddle . . . . . . . . . 300 27.10
Rolland W. Stefka. . . . . . . . 240 21.68
Kristina Lamb . . . . . . . . . 96 8.67
Jeffrey D. Keefe . . . . . . . . 218 19.69
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 8 .72
Arnold Dist #89
Joseph Cool. . . . . . . . . . 326 32.86
Merle Bierman . . . . . . . . . 365 36.79
Shane Cool . . . . . . . . . . 290 29.23
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 11 1.11
Callaway Dist 180
Liana Hrupek . . . . . . . . . 436 88.62
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 56 11.38
