Additional school board numbers for Custer County

Staff Writer
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE

The first number is the number of vote, the second number is the percentage.
Numbers are unofficial

Anselmo-Merna Dist 15
Alan Jacquot . . . . . . . . . 194 15.63
Mark Christen . . . . . . . . . 343 27.64
Tom McMillan . . . . . . . . . 393 31.67
Kyle Cantrell . . . . . . . . . 300 24.17
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 11 .89

Ansley Dist 44
Rod Amsberry . . . . . . . . . 345 35.71
Danielle Ostrand . . . . . . . . 299 30.95
Derek J. Clay . . . . . . . . . 312 32.30
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 10 1.04

Sargent Dist 84
Loyd Pointer . . . . . . . . . 245 22.13
Martin Riddle . . . . . . . . . 300 27.10
Rolland W. Stefka. . . . . . . . 240 21.68
Kristina Lamb . . . . . . . . . 96 8.67
Jeffrey D. Keefe . . . . . . . . 218 19.69
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 8 .72

Arnold Dist #89
Joseph Cool. . . . . . . . . . 326 32.86
Merle Bierman . . . . . . . . . 365 36.79
Shane Cool . . . . . . . . . . 290 29.23
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 11 1.11

Callaway Dist 180
Liana Hrupek . . . . . . . . . 436 88.62
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 56 11.38

