All clear after temporary lockdown at Broken Bow Schools

Broken Bow Public Schools were on temporary lockdown with instructions for a short while Monday morning (Aug. 26, 2019), according to BBPS Superintendent Darren Tobey.

Lockdown with instructions means no one is allowed to enter or leave the building, however, students go about their normal schedule.

Tobey said a student made threatening comments to an administrator. The Broken Bow Police were called to the school to assist.

The lockdown has been lifted.