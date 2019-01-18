American Legion Auxiliary donates purses and personal items to Healing Hearts and Families

Members of the local American Legion Auxiliary posts joined in a statewide effort to collect purses, toiletries and personal items to be distributed to homeless women veterans other women in need.

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, members of the AML presented about 50 purses to Healing Hearts and Families in Broken Bow.

