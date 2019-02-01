American Legion conventions to begin in February

The fifteen Districts of the Nebraska American Legion Family will be holding their 2019 District Conventions beginning in February.

American Legion District Commanders, American Legion Auxiliary District Presidents, and Sons of The American Legion District Commanders invite all members of The American Legion Family to attend these Conventions.

The information for each specific District Convention can be found under the meetings tab at www.nebraskalegion.net.

Nebraska is made up 358 American Legion Posts, 328 American Legion Auxiliary Units, 124 Sons of The American Legion Squadrons, and 40 American Legion Rider Chapters.

Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs, and a strong nation defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.