Amherst Wrestling Invite Results & Photos

The Anselmo-Merna, Arcadia/Loup City, SEM and South Loup wrestling teams competed at the Amherst Wrestling Invite Saturday. There were 17 teams in all that competed. South Loup placed 6th with 85.5 points, Arcadia/Loup city placed 7th with 65.0 points, Anselmo-Merna placed 14th with 29.5 points and SEM placed 15th with 13.0 points.

Following are the individual results of our local wrestlers at Amherst.

Anselmo-Merna

113 - Adam Morse (0-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Adam Morse (Anselmo-Merna) 0-13 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Cameron Wilkinson (Neligh-Oakdale) 19-0 won by fall over Adam Morse (Anselmo-Merna) 0-13 (Fall 1:18)

Cons. Round 2 - Adam Morse (Anselmo-Merna) 0-13 received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Sam Tourney (Shelton) 13-10 won by fall over Adam Morse (Anselmo-Merna) 0-13 (Fall 0:57)

120 - Cyrus Wells (16-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 16-2 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 16-2 won by tech fall over Kirby Smith (Fullerton) 12-14 (TF-1.5 3:07 (18-3))

Semifinal - Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 16-2 won by major decision over Jaden Sobotka (Plainview) 18-7 (MD 14-2)

1st Place Match - Isaiah Shields (Amherst ) 20-3 won by decision over Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 16-2 (Dec 4-0)

120 - Bryce Schmidt (5-8) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Kirby Smith (Fullerton) 12-14 won by major decision over Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 5-8 (MD 15-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 5-8 received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 5-8 won by fall over Tate Baker (Medicine Valley) 2-5 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 3 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-6 won by fall over Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 5-8 (Fall 2:42)

126 - Carter Johnson (6-10) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Carter Johnson (Anselmo-Merna) 6-10 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Timmy Smith (Elwood) 19-4 won by fall over Carter Johnson (Anselmo-Merna) 6-10 (Fall 1:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Carter Johnson (Anselmo-Merna) 6-10 won by decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 2-9 (Dec 10-7)

Cons. Round 3 - Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 13-12 won by fall over Carter Johnson (Anselmo-Merna) 6-10 (Fall 1:30)

132 - Zane Kreikemeier (8-11) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Devon Tunender (Plainview) 12-9 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 8-11 (Fall 2:16)

Cons. Round 1 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 8-11 won by fall over Tyler Kratzer (Amherst ) 0-7 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 8-11 won by decision over Ryan Johnson (Overton ) 10-9 (Dec 14-9)

Cons. Round 3 - Paxtyn Houser (Amherst ) 10-15 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 8-11 (Fall 0:36)

152 - Wyat Lambertson (4-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Michael Kautz (Shelton) 17-4 won by fall over Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna) 4-9 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 1 - Anthony Jividen (Aurora JV) 1-2 won by fall over Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna) 4-9 (Fall 2:18)

220 - Andrew Burnett (9-7) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 9-7 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 9-7 won by fall over Dalton Carlson (Overton ) 4-7 (Fall 3:38)

Semifinal - Colton Klabenes (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-6 won by fall over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 9-7 (Fall 4:57)

Cons. Semi - Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst ) 13-13 won by fall over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 9-7 (Fall 2:15)

Arcadia/Loup City

120 - Chase Stieb (14-6) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-6 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-6 won by decision over Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-6 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-6 won by fall over Kahle Greenwood (Aurora JV) 2-11 (Fall 4:24)

Cons. Round 3 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-6 won by fall over Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 5-8 (Fall 2:42)

Cons. Semi - Jaden Sobotka (Plainview) 18-7 won by decision over Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-6 (Dec 6-5)

138 - Logan Gregory (7-8) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-8 won by fall over Brett Shields (Amherst ) 4-6 (Fall 2:24)

Quarterfinal - Brett Tryon (Southwest) 14-9 won by fall over Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-8 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-8 won by fall over Cooper Johnson (Amherst ) 2-6 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 3 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-8 won by fall over Jakob Graham (Amherst ) 6-14 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Semi - Matt Christensen (Plainview) 22-7 won by fall over Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-8 (Fall 0:40)

145 - Tryon Calleroz (14-10) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-10 won by fall over Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 5-8 (Fall 3:13)

Semifinal - Samuel Florell (Amherst ) 4-1 won by fall over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-10 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Semi - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-10 won by decision over Cade Wilkinson (Neligh-Oakdale) 10-8 (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match - Kaden Guerrero (Southwest) 19-1 won by major decision over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-10 (MD 19-9)

170 - Ethan Krzycki (3-10) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-10 won by fall over Gavin Fullmer (Elwood) 8-9 (Fall 3:34)

Quarterfinal - Gavin Robertson (South Loup) 12-4 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-10 (Fall 1:02)

Cons. Round 2 - Kole Fiala (Aurora JV) 1-2 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-10 (Fall 1:33)

195 - Cameron Russell (3-12) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-12 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Drew Bogard (Amherst ) 15-5 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-12 (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 2 - Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-12 won by fall over Aidan Feely (Aurora JV) 0-5 (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Round 3 - Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-12 won by fall over Evan Niemeier (Elwood) 0-4 (Fall 2:32)

Cons. Semi - CJ Pickrel (Fullerton) 19-7 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-12 (Fall 0:33)

220 - Liam Heil (2-8) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Colton Klabenes (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-6 won by fall over Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 2-8 (Fall 1:02)

Cons. Round 1 - Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 2-8 received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 2-8 won by fall over Ty Engel (Fullerton) 4-14 (Fall 2:01)

Cons. Round 3 - Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst ) 13-13 won by fall over Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 2-8 (Fall 2:12)

285 - Jakob Jerabek (17-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 17-0 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 17-0 won by fall over Carsen Reiners (Elwood) 7-11 (Fall 0:39)

Semifinal - Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 17-0 won by fall over Logan Kircher (Southwest) 10-5 (Fall 4:50)

1st Place Match - Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 17-0 won by fall over Kien Martin (Overton ) 17-1 (Fall 1:56)

SEM

126 - Reece Jones (2-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Quentyn Frank (Amherst ) 21-1 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 2-9 (Fall 1:04)

Cons. Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 2-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Carter Johnson (Anselmo-Merna) 6-10 won by decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 2-9 (Dec 10-7)

152 - Cody Hollibaugh (5-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Josh Paisley (Cambridge) 10-9 won by fall over Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-8 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-8 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-8 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Semi - Cole Stokebrand (Amherst ) 19-6 won by fall over Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-8 (Fall 0:49)

170 - Jacob Stieb (10-6) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-6 won by fall over Kole Fiala (Aurora JV) 1-2 (Fall 0:54)

Quarterfinal - Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 12-6 won by fall over Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-6 (Fall 4:28)

Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-6 won by fall over Gavin Fullmer (Elwood) 8-9 (Fall 2:39)

Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-6 won by fall over Christian Smith (Overton ) 9-13 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Semi - Gavin Robertson (South Loup) 12-4 won by fall over Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-6 (Fall 1:42)

195 - Brendon Hall (1-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 1-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Collin Gale (Plainview) 25-1 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 1-9 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 2 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 1-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale) 12-7 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 1-9 (Fall 3:00)

South Loup

113 - Logan Peterson (13-4) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-4 won by fall over Shane Horwart (Cambridge) 4-8 (Fall 3:12)

Semifinal - Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 22-3 won by major decision over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-4 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Semi - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-4 won by decision over Sam Tourney (Shelton) 13-10 (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-4 won by decision over Trevor Klingelhoefer (Amherst ) 8-10 (Dec 6-5)

120 - Colby Streit (9-7) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 9-7 won by fall over Curtis Kniffen (Overton ) 1-10 (Fall 1:07)

Quarterfinal - Jaden Sobotka (Plainview) 18-7 won by major decision over Colby Streit (South Loup) 9-7 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 9-7 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-9 (Fall 2:19)

Cons. Round 3 - Kirby Smith (Fullerton) 12-14 won by decision over Colby Streit (South Loup) 9-7 (Dec 12-5)

120 - Suzy Heusman (0-4) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Isaiah Shields (Amherst ) 20-3 won by fall over Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 0-4 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 1 - Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Kirby Smith (Fullerton) 12-14 won by fall over Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 0-4 (Fall 1:24)

120 - Talon Crago (2-9) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-6 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-9 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 1 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 9-7 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-9 (Fall 2:19)

132 - Tayten Eggleston (10-1) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Tayten Eggleston (South Loup) 10-1 won by fall over Tyler Kratzer (Amherst ) 0-7 (Fall 1:42)

Quarterfinal - Tayten Eggleston (South Loup) 10-1 won by tech fall over Devon Tunender (Plainview) 12-9 (TF-1.5 4:14 (15-0)

Semifinal - Tayten Eggleston (South Loup) 10-1 won by decision over Andrew Herley (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-5 (Dec 8-3)

1st Place Match - Tayten Eggleston (South Loup) 10-1 won by fall over Jacob Kerns (Southwest) 3-1 (Fall 4:31)

145 - Dalton Kunkee (5-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 14-10 won by fall over Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 5-8 (Fall 3:13)

Cons. Round 1 - Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 5-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi - Kaden Guerrero (Southwest) 19-1 won by fall over Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 5-8 (Fall 1:27)

152 - Lila Bloomer (0-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Matthew Van Pelt (Southwest) 18-5 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-8 (Fall 3:28)

Cons. Round 1 - Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-8 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-8 (Fall 0:49)

170 - Gavin Robertson (12-4) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Robertson (South Loup) 12-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Gavin Robertson (South Loup) 12-4 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-10 (Fall 1:02)

Semifinal - Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 11-4 won by fall over Gavin Robertson (South Loup) 12-4 (Fall 0:23)

Cons. Semi - Gavin Robertson (South Loup) 12-4 won by fall over Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-6 (Fall 1:42)

3rd Place Match - Gavin Robertson (South Loup) 12-4 won by rule over Mack Owens (Aurora JV) 10-7 (RULE)

182 - Spencer Bloomer (9-3) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Spencer Bloomer (South Loup) 9-3 won by fall over Jeffrey Nelsen (Medicine Valley) 0-21 (Fall 0:25)

Quarterfinal - Spencer Bloomer (South Loup) 9-3 won by fall over Ben Tiede (Elwood) 4-8 (Fall 3:23)

Semifinal - Drew Sprinkle (Cambridge) 9-3 won by fall over Spencer Bloomer (South Loup) 9-3 (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Semi - Spencer Bloomer (South Loup) 9-3 won by fall over Kaden Cole (Medicine Valley) 13-14 (Fall 3:26)

3rd Place Match - Spencer Bloomer (South Loup) 9-3 won by decision over Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 11-10 (Dec 7-4)

220 - Jesse Connell (3-10) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 13-8 won by fall over Jesse Connell (South Loup) 3-10 (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Round 1 - Jesse Connell (South Loup) 3-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Jesse Connell (South Loup) 3-10 won by fall over Dalton Carlson (Overton ) 4-7 (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 3 - Jesse Connell (South Loup) 3-10 won by decision over Gage Griffith (Aurora JV) 2-7 (Dec 12-5)

Cons. Semi - Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 13-8 won by fall over Jesse Connell (South Loup) 3-10 (Fall 0:52)