And still reigning champion!

Paul Stefani is now champion for two years in a row for Bruning State Bank's Hot Dog Eating Contest in the Square in Broken Bow.

Stefani beat out eight other competitors, downing 12 hotdogs and buns in five minutes this evening (June 20, 2019).

Tied for second were Jacob Hajda and Orion Hunt, each consuming seven hotdogs.

Also competing were Sig Kalinowski, Darren Tobey, Randall Adams, Ethan Hunt and Matt Goodner.

Stefani won last year, also with 12. "I was disappointed I couldn't do more," he said. "Still, I'm happy"

What does it take to win the Bruning State Bank Hot Dog Eating Contest?

"Pure determination,' Stefani said. "Bite, drink, swallow and keep at it."

Stefani won a $100 gift card to Grocery Kart. All contestants received a t-shirt, tumbler, bag and hat from Bruning State Bank.