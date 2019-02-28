Another round of snow, more cold on the way

The greatest threat for accumulating snow this weekend is south of a line from Merriman in western Cherry County to Burwell according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte,

A long duration of light snow is possible from Friday night (03/02/19) through Saturday night across portions of western and north central Nebraska. Bitterly cold wind chills are possible Saturday morning and Monday morning across all of western and north central Nebraska.

Wind chills in north central Nebraska could drop to the negative 30s Sunday morning, March 3, 2019. Windchills in Custer County are forecast to be in the minus 20 to minus 25 range for Sunday morning.