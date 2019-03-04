Another round of snow on the way

The National Weather Service (NWS) says light to moderate accumulating snow is possible Wednesday afternoon (March 6, 2019) through Thursday morning over much of Nebraska.

The highest snowfall totals up to 6 inches are possible across the northern Sandhills and north central Nebraska.

The heaviest snowfall is currently forecast between midnight (Wed., Mar 6) and 6 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 7.

At this time, the best chance for accumulating snow will be north of I-80 with the highest totals generally along and north of Hwy 2.

The track of the storm may change, prompted changes in forecasting and accumulations.