Another Winter Weather Advisory for Custer County, Sandhills

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service office out of North Platte for much of central Nebraska, portions of the panhandle, southwest and west central Nebraska, including Custer County.

The Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST/ Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 to 6 p.m. CST/5p.m. MST Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

The Advisory is for the following counties in Nebraska: Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood

A mixture of snow and freezing drizzle is expected tonight (02/21/19) through Friday night, with snow Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are expected. Winds Saturday gusting as high as 40 mph, causing blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Broken Bow could see 1 to 2 inches of snow through Friday evening with an addition 3-4 inches Friday evening through Saturday for an accumulated total of 4-6. Highest total snow fall forecasts are 6-8 inches for the portions of northern Holt and eastern Boyd counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the same time frame has been issued for Sheridan and Western Cherry Counties including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Cody, Eli, Merriman and Kilgore. Light snow is expected tonight with a mixture of light snow and freezing drizzle Friday into Friday evening. Snow Friday night and Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Saturday morning.