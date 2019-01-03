Anselmo-Merna Boys Basketball Team Wins Brady Holiday Tournament

The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes competed in the Brady Holiday Tournament Dec. 28 and 31. The boys beat Hitchcock County 58-41 on Friday and then beat Pleasanton Monday in the championship game 58-39. The Lady Coyotes lost to Hitchcock County Friday 53-47 and then beat Brady Monday in the consolation game 49-37. Head Girls Coach Furrow stated that the girls shot the ball well in both games. They came up short to a very good Hitchcock County team that is really well coached and fundamentally strong. Alexis Zimmer had a solid performance with 13 points. Jaide Chandler added 11 points. Against Brady the girls were able to put a lot of pressure on the Eagles. They had 26 steals as a team which led to some easy baskets. Kourtney Safranek led the scoring with 12 points and also had a personal best 10 rebounds.