The Anselmo-Merna boys defeated Brady 75-50 in Round 2 of the MNAC tournament at Merna Jan. 22. Anselmo-Merna will play Sandhills/Thedford in the semifinals at the North Platte Community College Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. to see who will play the winner of the Mullen vs South Loup game for the championship Sarturday.