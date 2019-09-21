Anselmo-Merna Hosts Tournament Saturday
By:
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Saturday, September 21, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
Anselmo-Merna hosted volleyball tournament with Mullen, Cody-Kilgore and Sandhills Valley. Cody-Kilgore and sandhills Valley play each other then Anselmo-Merna and Mullen. The losers of those two games play for third and fourth and then the winners of those two games play for first and second. For volleyball scores and more photos see the Sept. 26 Custer County Chief Sports edition.
