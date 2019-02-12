Anselmo-Merna Wrestling Results from District D-2 Wrestling

NSAA Class D District 2 Results for Anselmo-Merna

120

Bryce Schmidt (10-16) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 10-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 39-4 won by fall over Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 10-16 (Fall 0:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 10-16 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 5-23 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Round 3 - Zach Halbert (Alma) 16-27 won by fall over Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 10-16 (Fall 4:05)

120

Cyrus Wells (31-4) placed 3rd and scored 15.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 31-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 31-4 won by fall over Ashton Vargas (Arapahoe) 26-24 (Fall 1:40)

Semifinal - Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 39-4 won by decision over Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 31-4 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi - Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 31-4 won by tech fall over Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City) 32-19 (TF-1.5 3:20 (17-2))

3rd Place Match - Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 31-4 won by decision over Jaden Sobotka (Plainview) 34-15 (Dec 11-4)

126

Carter Johnson (7-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Frederick (Winside) 20-17 won by decision over Carter Johnson (Anselmo-Merna) 7-21 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Carter Johnson (Anselmo-Merna) 7-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Trevor Kuehn (Kenesaw) 18-11 won by fall over Carter Johnson (Anselmo-Merna) 7-21 (Fall 3:58)

132

Zane Kreikemeier (9-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Clay Church (High Plains Community) 38-14 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 9-22 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 15-19 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 9-22 (Fall 4:07)

145

Sebastian Younes (0-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Florell (Amherst) 23-3 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 0-11 (Fall 0:21)

Cons. Round 1 - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 0-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Zachery Randall (Pender) 20-21 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 0-11 (Fall 0:58)

152

Wyat Lambertson (4-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 won by fall over Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna) 4-15 (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Round 1 - Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna) 4-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 17-12 won by fall over Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna) 4-15 (Fall 0:52)

220

Andrew Burnett (20-17) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 20-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 20-17 won by fall over Cameron Meyers (Arapahoe) 15-15 (Fall 5:01)

Semifinal - Ethan Williams (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 26-12 won in sudden victory - 1 over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 20-17 (SV-1 7-5)

Cons. Semi - Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 20-17 won by decision over Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City) 18-20 (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match - Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 21-11 won by decision over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 20-17 (Dec 8-2)