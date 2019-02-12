Ansley/Litchfield Wrestling Results from D-2 District Wrestling at Amherst

NSAA Class D District 2 Results for Ansley-Litchfield

120

David Lewis (5-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Koby Ellis (Winside) 41-5 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 5-23 (Fall 1:07)

Cons. Round 1 - David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 5-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 10-16 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 5-23 (Fall 2:43)

132

Chase Racicky (15-19) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Devon Tunender (Plainview) 23-19 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 15-19 (Fall 1:09)

Cons. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 15-19 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 9-22 (Fall 4:07)

Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Carlson (Winside) 25-19 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 15-19 (Fall 1:00)

145

Collin Arehart (27-13) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by major decision over Nolan Ohlrich (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 15-30 (MD 15-6)

Quarterfinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by fall over Alex Carlson (Winside) 22-22 (Fall 5:15)

Semifinal - Will Gunning (Plainview) 36-7 won by decision over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Semi - Jarrett Parsons (High Plains Community) 18-19 won by decision over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 (Dec 3-2)

152

Hunter Arehart (24-12) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 won by fall over Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna) 4-15 (Fall 0:26)

Quarterfinal - Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 37-12 won by decision over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 won by fall over Logan Knaus (Wilcox-Hildreth) 1-27 (Fall 2:05)

Cons. Round 3 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 won by major decision over Levi Jackson (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 12-26 (MD 20-8)

Cons. Semi - Trace Ebert (North Central) 36-11 won by tech fall over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 (TF-1.5 3:30 (16-1))

152

Blake Racicky (24-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-3 won by fall over Sonny Scheets (Meridian) 17-24 (Fall 0:18)

Semifinal - Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-3 won by decision over Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 37-12 (Dec 6-0)

1st Place Match - Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 40-7 won by decision over Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-3 (Dec 9-5)

160

Gavin Cole (1-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Soule (High Plains Community) 39-9 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 1-19 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 1-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Jonah Shimmin (Arapahoe) 20-26 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 1-19 (Fall 2:03)

170

Cooper Slingsby (27-13) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by fall over Andrew Graf (Alma) 5-28 (Fall 0:34)

Quarterfinal - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by decision over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 29-16 (Dec 7-2)

Semifinal - Jarin Potts (Amherst) 28-6 won by decision over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Semi - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by decision over Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 27-19 (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match - Sam Hollander (Amherst) 14-11 won by decision over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 (Dec 10-5)

195

Kolby Larson (25-13) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 won by fall over Fischer Carson (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 12-23 (Fall 0:25)

Semifinal - Micheal Jensen (Winside) 26-6 won by fall over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Semi - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 won by fall over Jonas Marshall (Hastings St. Cecilia) 25-17 (Fall 2:27)

3rd Place Match - Drew Bogard (Amherst) 34-8 won by fall over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 (Fall 2:33)

285

Raymond Devine (16-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Raymond Devine (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 39-11 won by fall over Raymond Devine (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-13 (Fall 1:16)

Cons. Round 2 - Raymond Devine (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Syrus Snow (Eustis-Farnam) 13-11 won by fall over Raymond Devine (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-13 (Fall 2:06)