Ansley/Litchfield Wrestling Results from D-2 District Wrestling at Amherst
NSAA Class D District 2 Results for Ansley-Litchfield
120
David Lewis (5-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Koby Ellis (Winside) 41-5 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 5-23 (Fall 1:07)
Cons. Round 1 - David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 5-23 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 10-16 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 5-23 (Fall 2:43)
132
Chase Racicky (15-19) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Devon Tunender (Plainview) 23-19 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 15-19 (Fall 1:09)
Cons. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 15-19 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 9-22 (Fall 4:07)
Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Carlson (Winside) 25-19 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 15-19 (Fall 1:00)
145
Collin Arehart (27-13) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by major decision over Nolan Ohlrich (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 15-30 (MD 15-6)
Quarterfinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by fall over Alex Carlson (Winside) 22-22 (Fall 5:15)
Semifinal - Will Gunning (Plainview) 36-7 won by decision over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 (Dec 3-0)
Cons. Semi - Jarrett Parsons (High Plains Community) 18-19 won by decision over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 (Dec 3-2)
152
Hunter Arehart (24-12) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 won by fall over Wyat Lambertson (Anselmo-Merna) 4-15 (Fall 0:26)
Quarterfinal - Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 37-12 won by decision over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 won by fall over Logan Knaus (Wilcox-Hildreth) 1-27 (Fall 2:05)
Cons. Round 3 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 won by major decision over Levi Jackson (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 12-26 (MD 20-8)
Cons. Semi - Trace Ebert (North Central) 36-11 won by tech fall over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-12 (TF-1.5 3:30 (16-1))
152
Blake Racicky (24-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-3 won by fall over Sonny Scheets (Meridian) 17-24 (Fall 0:18)
Semifinal - Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-3 won by decision over Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 37-12 (Dec 6-0)
1st Place Match - Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 40-7 won by decision over Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-3 (Dec 9-5)
160
Gavin Cole (1-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Soule (High Plains Community) 39-9 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 1-19 (Fall 0:43)
Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 1-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jonah Shimmin (Arapahoe) 20-26 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 1-19 (Fall 2:03)
170
Cooper Slingsby (27-13) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by fall over Andrew Graf (Alma) 5-28 (Fall 0:34)
Quarterfinal - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by decision over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 29-16 (Dec 7-2)
Semifinal - Jarin Potts (Amherst) 28-6 won by decision over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 (Dec 5-1)
Cons. Semi - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by decision over Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 27-19 (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match - Sam Hollander (Amherst) 14-11 won by decision over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 (Dec 10-5)
195
Kolby Larson (25-13) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 won by fall over Fischer Carson (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 12-23 (Fall 0:25)
Semifinal - Micheal Jensen (Winside) 26-6 won by fall over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 (Fall 1:11)
Cons. Semi - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 won by fall over Jonas Marshall (Hastings St. Cecilia) 25-17 (Fall 2:27)
3rd Place Match - Drew Bogard (Amherst) 34-8 won by fall over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 25-13 (Fall 2:33)
285
Raymond Devine (16-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Raymond Devine (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 39-11 won by fall over Raymond Devine (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-13 (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Round 2 - Raymond Devine (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Syrus Snow (Eustis-Farnam) 13-11 won by fall over Raymond Devine (Ansley-Litchfield) 16-13 (Fall 2:06)
