Appeal filed in Christensen v. Sherbeck, Christensen V. BBPS

A Notice of Appeal and a Certificate of Appeal to the Nebraska Court of Appeals has been filed by the plaintiffs in the cases of Christensen v. Sherbeck and Christensen v. Broken Bow Public Schools.

The documents were filed Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 according to Custer County District Court records.

Feb. 7 the Custer County District Court received a letter from the Clerk of the Nebraska Supreme Court and the Nebraska Court of Appeals stating the higher court has received and filed the certified copy of notice of appeal. The case with the Court of Appeals has been assigned number A-19-124.

On Dec. 11, 2018, Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes granted a directed verdict for defendant Broken Bow Public Schools

On Dec. 13, 2018, a jury in Custer County District Court found for the defendant Sherbeck.

On Dec. 14, 2018, the plaintiffs filed for a motion for a new trial in District Court.

A hearing on the motion was held Jan. 3, 2019.

Judge Noakes denied the motion for a new trial Jan. 10, 2019.

The cases stem from a 2012 collision in which three people died and several high school students injured, with Chad Christensen being the most severely injured.