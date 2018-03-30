April Fools Day April 1 but no fake news from the Custer County Chief!

My dad said he came by being a practical joker by nature. He was born on April Fools Day. If he were still alive, he'd be 94 years old April 1, 2018.

According to History.com, April Fools Day was original called All Fools Day and began in 1700 with English pranksters playing practical jokes on each other. Some historians date the tradition back as far as 1582.

I've been thinking about my Dad and my Mom quite a bit this Easter season. They were engaged for a quite a long time and when they finally decided to marry, the year was 1956. They wanted to marry on Dad's birthday, but couldn't because it was Easter Sunday. So they were married the next day, April 2. The family story is that they told people at Easter Mass they were to be married the next day but, since they'd been engaged for about seven years and Dad had a practical joker reputation, they had quite a time convincing people it was really going to happen. On April 2, after the wedding and reception in Oconto, they headed out on their honeymoon. In a snow storm.

Sound familiar? This year we celebrate Easter as a late storm brings nearly a half foot of snow to parts of central Nebraska and the Sandhills.

I feel April Fools Day is a good day to say to our readers and advertisers that the Custer County Chief doesn't fool around when it comes to news. I don't believe in sensationalized news. I believe in, as Sgt. Joe Friday said, "Just the facts., ma'am." I'd like to say "Trust us," but I've often heard that it's usually people who say "Trust me" that you might need to be most wary of.

So instead I'll tell you that every week we strive to find the best mix of news and sports for our paper and website and every week we strive to be direct, open and honest. We can joke and speculate and wonder at things, but when it comes to putting it on paper, we do our best to be direct and fair.

I would like the Custer County Chief to be a trusted source of news and sports. If there are rumors out there flying around, take a moment to ask yourself, "Do I want to help fuel the rumors or do I want to help set the record straight?" Here at the Chief, we want to set the record straight to the best of our ability. I'll let our publications speak for us and hopefully I can continue to resist saying, you know, "Trust me."

In honor of my Dad's birthday, I'll share a joke he liked to tell about his birthday. "My birthday is April 1 and I'm always tired on my birthday," he'd say. "You would be tired, too, after a 31 day march."

Mona Weatherly

Managing Editor

Custer County Chief