Arcadia Fall Festival Sat-Mon., Sept 2-4, 2017

Saturday Sept 2 2017

8 a.m. Sand volleyball, Cheerleaders' bake sale

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vote for Miss Fall Festival

9 a.m. SAL BBQ Cookoff (eat at noon), Pinochle Tourney

12 p.m. noon Poker run, Ranch rodeo calcutta

1 p.m. Ranch rodeo

6:30 p.m. AHS Wall of Fame induction

7:30 p.m. live music

8 p.m. Quad Sound DJ Teen dance

9 p.m. Mike Nicolen & the Lost Trailer

Sunday Sept 3 2017

8 a.m. Pancake feed

10 a.m. Community worship

1-3 p.m. Vote for Miss Fall Festival

1 p.m. Kids games and races

3 p.m. Demo derby

9 p.m. Music by Modern Kowboy

Monday Sept 4 2017

9:45 a.m. Three Guys Polka Band

10:30 a.m. Parade "Nebraska Memories"

BBQ dinner

1:30 p.m. Junior rodeo

Drawing of ticket prize winners at Legion Club