Archway Corvette Club stops in Bow

Fifteen Corvettes were parked for several minutes at Trotters in west Broken Bow Thursday morning (06/13/19) about 9 a.m.

Members of the Archway Corvette Club out of Kearney are on their way to the Black Hills. They has a quick pit stop in Broken Bow before heading west.

The majority arrived in Broken Bow via Hwy 2; a few came from Lexington on Hwy 21.

There were a couple 2019 models in the group. The oldest Corvette was a 1963 red convertible.