Archway Corvette Club stops in Bow

Staff Writer
Thursday, June 13, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE

Fifteen Corvettes were parked for several minutes at Trotters in west Broken Bow Thursday morning (06/13/19) about 9 a.m.

Members of the Archway Corvette Club out of Kearney are on their way to the Black Hills. They has a quick pit stop in Broken Bow before heading west.

The majority arrived in Broken Bow via Hwy 2; a few came from Lexington on Hwy 21.

There were a couple 2019 models in the group. The oldest Corvette was a 1963 red convertible.

